One injured in clash between two groups of youths near Langley school

One person suffered what police described as superficial wounds when two groups of youths clashed Saturday night, May 1, near James Kennedy Elementary School at 9060 212th Street in Walnut Grove.

Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Brock Rayworth said a call about a stabbing incident came in at 8:56 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was found at the scene who had suffered “superficial lacerations to the right thigh requiring a few stitches,” Sgt. Rayworth told the Langley Advance Times.

Rayworth said the injuries did not appear to be “life-altering.”

Anyone who has any information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers online at bccrimestoppers.com or by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

