One in hospital following rollover on Highway 97

A rollover along Highway 97 this morning left one person sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. K.P. photo.

A 47-year-old Quesnel woman is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97 Thursday, police say.

The woman was the passenger in a small SUV that rolled due to the impact of the collision and was transported to hospital.

Quesnel RCMP attended the collision at 12:45 p.m. Thursday May 31 at the intersection of Highway 97 and Balsam Ave in South Quesnel.

RCMP say a small SUV merging north onto Highway 97 from Balsam Ave allegedly struck a second small SUV already headed north along the highway, causing it to roll.

The passenger was transported to G.R. Baker Hospital, while the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.

Police say that while the investigation into the cause is ongoing, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.