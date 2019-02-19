One in hospital after train hits grader near Smithers

One person is injured after CN train struck a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing east of Smithers.
It happened as the container train was heading west at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The person operating the grader was hurt, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.
They were extracted from the crash by rescue personnel from Smithers and Telkwa and taken to Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Their family has been notified.
The CN staff on site, as well as Billabong Road & Bridge Maintenance staff, did not provide any comment. It is not clear how long the rail line will be blocked.