One in custody after window smashed in downtown Victoria

One person is in custody after police were called for a report of mischief in the 1400-block of Douglas Street.
According to Victoria police, a business had its front window smashed on Tuesday afternoon, just after 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived they spoke with a staff member then tracked a suspect to a washroom in Centennial Square.
Anyone who saw this incident and hasn’t spoken to police, is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
