One in custody after truck driven into Sooke Petro-Canada

Crash appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

Some T’Sou-ke Nation businesses will be out of commission for the foreseeable future after a truck was driven right through their doors in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sooke RCMP says it appears the vehicle was intentionally driven into the building at 3:40 a.m., striking the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons in the 6000-block of Sooke Road.

One man is in custody after the incident.

Traffic was not impacted but RCMP is still conducting forensic identification at the scene. The access road is blocked off at the scene.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Road crash

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sooke News Mirror