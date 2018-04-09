One in custody after robbery at KFC

A man is in custody and police are still investigating after a donation box was stolen from the local KFC restaurant.

At about 2 pm on the 8 of April, a man entered the Cranbrook KFC and attempted to distract employees before taking off with the donation box from the counter. The employees gave chase and confronted the individual. The man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the employee and then took off.

Earlier in the day police had responded to a call of a theft of meat from Safeway. The description matched the man involved in the robbery from the KFC and RCMP were able to link the two incidents.

A 30-year-old man, who splits his time between Cranbrook and Vernon, was arrested and is being held in custody to appear before a judge. Charges RCMP are recommending to Crown include Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Threats and Theft Under $5,000.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and looking to identify a second individual who appeared to be with the suspect at the time of the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

