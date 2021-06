One female was transported to hospital with minor injuries followed a two-vehicle crash on Hot Springs Road near Harrison on Thursday (June 10).

According to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, the collision occurred around 2:23 p.m. when on vehicle collided with the back of a second second near Striker’s Corner Circle. Agassiz firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service also attended.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer