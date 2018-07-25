One hour gas price discount at Penticton station

Husky, on Westminster, offering 10 cent discount for one hour

It's getting painful paying at the pump.

A Husky gas station is dropping the price of gas by 10 cents for one hour today in Penticton.

From 10 to 11 a.m. the gas station, located at 975 Westminster Ave. W., will decrease the price of their regular gas. The ongoing promotion, that has appeared in B.C. and Alberta, appears to be part of the MyHusky rewards program.

Regular gas in Penticton is currently priced at $1.479, according to www.gasbuddy.com, and is the highest in the Okanagan Valley.

PRICE DROP: We're dropping our price for regular gas by 10 cents for 1 hour from 10:00am-11:00am today Wednesday July 25, at Westminster Husky, 975 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L3 #myHuskyGasDeals #BCGas pic.twitter.com/LZEzY7BLC4 — myHusky (@myhusky) July 25, 2018

