It's getting painful paying at the pump.

One hour gas price discount at Penticton station

Husky, on Westminster, offering 10 cent discount for one hour

  • Jul. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Husky gas station is dropping the price of gas by 10 cents for one hour today in Penticton.

From 10 to 11 a.m. the gas station, located at 975 Westminster Ave. W., will decrease the price of their regular gas. The ongoing promotion, that has appeared in B.C. and Alberta, appears to be part of the MyHusky rewards program.

Regular gas in Penticton is currently priced at $1.479, according to www.gasbuddy.com, and is the highest in the Okanagan Valley.

