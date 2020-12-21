One for the record books: Clovechok looks back at 2020

Doug Clovechok

MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

2020 has been a year for the history books. I would like to thank everyone in Columbia River-Revelstoke (CRR) for your willingness to do your part in keeping our communities safe.

As I reflect over the past year, I wonder where the time has gone.

During the first two months of 2020 (before COVID entered our lives) I was thrilled with the progress in our riding. Early in 2020 we celebrated the successful operation of the Three Valley Gap Rockwall Attenuator pilot system, our Kimberley office switching over to run completely on solar power and I am proud to have organized a working group with FLNROD and our community to address the Rocky Mountain Sheep mortality issue in Radium Hot Springs.

I spent February and March in Victoria and when COVID closed the Legislature I, like many of you, became a regular user of Zoom.

As the Deputy-Chair for the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services we cancelled our travel plans, and via Zoom we heard from a record-breaking number of British Columbians and submitted our report to government in August.

Throughout the year I have kept in constant communication with our Chambers of Commerce, local community and healthcare leaders, and of course so many you, my Constituents to address issues and concerns throughout the riding.

With the support of many volunteers and voters I am honoured and grateful to have been re-elected to represent the people of Columbia River-Revelstoke. I am very proud that we were able to run a campaign that kept everyone safe.

As we work through the next few months of winter, I hope you can remind yourselves of the positives and all that we have to be thankful for because we are truly blessed to live in this very special part of B.C.

So, from my small family bubble to yours, I wish you all the very best for 2021.

