One fatality in Nicholson fire

The fire is being treated as non-suspicious, with an investigation into the cause underway.

One fatality has been confirmed in a fire that occurred on Horsecreek Road in Nicholson on Monday, Nov. 2 early in the morning, according to Nicholson Fire Chief Parker Vaile.

Two structures were also burned beyond repaire in the blaze; onetrailer that was the source of the fire, as well as a barn that was next to the trailer.

A small amount of damage was done to an additional third building, which remains structurally viable according to Vaile. The only damage was a small amount of melting to the siding and damage to one window.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m., with 11 members of the Nicholson Fire Department responding for 4.5 hours.

The fire is still under investigation, but is not being treated as suspicious. It is typical for fires that are not suspicious to be investigated if it involves a fatality, according to Vaile.

“Until the investigation is complete, I can’t say for certain what the cause was,” said Vaile.

The investigation will be handled by the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).

