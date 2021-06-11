One fatality in Highway 95 vehicle collision

One person is deceased after a two vehicle collision on Highway 95 60 kilometers south of Golden, between Arnold Rd and Graham Rd. Two others survived the collision.
RCMP responded to the scene at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing to determine what casual factors may have contributed to the crash. BC Coroners Service are also conducting a parallel investigation.
RCMP say that a northbound Saturn crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a semi-truck. The passenger in the Saturn appeared to be uninjured, RCMP say. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The deceased was a 21-year old Albertan woman.
No further information will be released at this time.
REMINDER – #BCHwy95 Closed between Arnold Rd & Graham Rd due to vehicle incident. #GoldenBC #BriscoBC #Radium https://t.co/XcI2pr9GSY
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 11, 2021