One fatality in Highway 95 vehicle collision

Two more survived the two vehicle incident

  • Jun. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP responded to a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. MST on Thursday. (File photo)

One person is deceased after a two vehicle collision on Highway 95 60 kilometers south of Golden, between Arnold Rd and Graham Rd. Two others survived the collision.

RCMP responded to the scene at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing to determine what casual factors may have contributed to the crash. BC Coroners Service are also conducting a parallel investigation.

RCMP say that a northbound Saturn crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a semi-truck. The passenger in the Saturn appeared to be uninjured, RCMP say. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The deceased was a 21-year old Albertan woman.

No further information will be released at this time.

READ MORE: Police searching for car that cause 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

Golden Star

Previous story
Video streaming tech on its way to South Cariboo Rec Centre
Next story
Four women in one year missing or murdered from Hope to Yale

Just Posted

Most Read