One fatality in Highway 95 vehicle collision

Two more survived the two vehicle incident

One person is deceased after a two vehicle collision on Highway 95 60 kilometers south of Golden, between Arnold Rd and Graham Rd. Two others survived the collision.

RCMP responded to the scene at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing to determine what casual factors may have contributed to the crash. BC Coroners Service are also conducting a parallel investigation.

RCMP say that a northbound Saturn crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a semi-truck. The passenger in the Saturn appeared to be uninjured, RCMP say. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The deceased was a 21-year old Albertan woman.

No further information will be released at this time.

READ MORE: Police searching for car that cause 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

Golden Star