Black Press file photo

One dead, two injured following crash on Highway 97

The incident occured on just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 outside of Oliver

  • Feb. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One person has been confirmed dead following a collision on Highway 97 outside Oliver on Feb. 8.

According to Chief Bob Graham with the Oliver Fire Department, RCMP confirmed that one person has died and two others were injured as a result of the incident which occured just before 10 a.m.

Related: UPDATE: Serious crash on Highway 97 near Oliver

The victims were transported to the Kelowna General Hospital after the collision. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter

JordynThomson 

Send Jordyn Thomson an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver in car chase following 2016 drive-by shooting receives seven-year jail sentence
Next story
Dissenter from group of scientific experts calls foul on DFO, says effects of fish farm virus ‘extremely uncertain’

Just Posted

Most Read