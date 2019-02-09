One dead, two injured following crash on Highway 97

The incident occured on just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 outside of Oliver

One person has been confirmed dead following a collision on Highway 97 outside Oliver on Feb. 8.

According to Chief Bob Graham with the Oliver Fire Department, RCMP confirmed that one person has died and two others were injured as a result of the incident which occured just before 10 a.m.

The victims were transported to the Kelowna General Hospital after the collision. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

