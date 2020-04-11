One dead, two in grave condition after stabbings in Kamloops

One man is dead and two other men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries following stabbings at a party in an apartment unit in North Kamloops late Saturday night.

Police remained at the scene of several stabbings on Sunday, March 29, gathering evidence. (Allen Douglas/KTW)

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building at 205 Carson Cres. at 11:30 p.m., where four people had been stabbed.

Mounties say a 59-year-old man died at the scene and two other men — a 62-year-old and a 58-year-old — were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where they were last reported to be in grave condition with life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“We are at the early stage of this investigation and there is very little reliable information that we can provide to the public at this time,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a statement. “Based on our current understanding of this incident, there is no danger to the public. The alleged suspect and victims appear to have known each other.”

