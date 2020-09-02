One dead following overnight crash in Massey Tunnel

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Richmond died in the crash and two others were seriously injured

One person has died and two more are in hospital following a crash in the Massey Tunnel overnight.

Police say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 99 crossed the centre line inside the tunnel, colliding with an oncoming vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 2.

One of the two southbound lanes was being used for northbound traffic at the time, as the two northbound lanes were closed overnight for maintenance.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 61-year-old woman from Richmond, died in the crash, while her passenger and the driver of the vehicle that crossed the centre line were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed the tunnel for seven hours.

In a media release Wednesday morning, Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with RCMP Lower Mainland Traffic Services said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, however “the investigation is in the early stages, and all possible factors are being considered.”

Frewing asks that anyone who may have dash camera footage or may have been a witness and has not spoken to police to contact Cst. Lee Sandau at 604-970-8691 as soon as possible.

Richmond RCMP and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are assisting with this incident.

