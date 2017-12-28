One dead following collision on Highway 1

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A passenger involved in a collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke is dead and four others remain in hospital in serious condition.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

According to RCMP, the cause of the collision is still under investigation; however, initial reports indicate that a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound on Highway 1 near Summit Lake when it crossed the centre line and made contact with an eastbound vehicle from Alberta.

This caused the west bound vehicle to spin into the eastbound lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a second eastbound vehicle.

The passenger of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and remaining three passengers, one critical condition and one serious injuries, were transported to hospitals in both Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

Those inside the other vehicles were reported to have only minor injuries.

Traffic was stopped for four hours during the investigation of this collision.

Previous story
Oak Bay nourishes first responders in wake of horrific murders
Next story
Single-vehicle accident south of Summerland

Just Posted

Vancouver Island bus company plans Nanaimo-Victoria service

 

Kelowna bans parking on snow routes

  • 15 hours ago

 

Parkland grad leads by example on the court

  • 15 hours ago

 

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

 

Most Read