One dead after single-vehicle crash east of Terrace

Terrace RCMP are asking for information about a single-vehicle crash east of Terrace that claimed one life. (File image)

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 east of Terrace the morning of Aug. 12.

A commercial vehicle with an empty flatbed went off the road and down an embankment, according to a Terrace RCMP press release. Police were called in around 10:43 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

RCMP closed the highway briefly, then reopened a single lane as they investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are asking the public for any information that may be of help in the investigation. Tips can be submitted by calling the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers ar 1-800-222-8477.

Terrace Standard