One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday (Oct. 20) morning.
The collision, between two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck, happened around 5:40 a.m.
Police findings indicate that an eastbound Pontiac attempted to pass a semi-truck and collided head-on with a westbound Honda. The Pontiac then struck the eastbound semi-truck it was attempting to pass.
The driver of the Pontiac, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.
