One dead after fatal Sooke Road crash Friday

One person is presumed dead after a fatal collision on Sooke Road late Friday afternoon.

Sooke Fire Rescue, officers from the RCMP’s Sooke detachment, and the BC Coroner’s service attended a call around 4:30 p.m. between Parkland and Woodlands roads to attend to a two-vehicle collision involving a van and a SUV. One person was presumed dead on site, and another sent to hospital for assessment with what appeared to be minor injuries. A secondary minor incident happened on the detour route between 7 and 8:20 p.m.

Traffic on Sooke Road was stalled for hours, and the road opened up again around 11 p.m. Representatives of B.C. Hydro also had to clear the scene as a hydro pole was involved.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the incident.

