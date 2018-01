An accident on the Lougheed Highway in Mission Wednesday evening has left one person dead.

According to reports, the collision took place between a truck and a car at about 7 p.m., in the area of Shook Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident but the passenger in the car has died.

The highway is still closed in both directions. According to the DriveBC website, the road should be open between 2-4 a.m.

More details to come.