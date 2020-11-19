One-day closure for Polson Park trail

The pedestrian and cycling trail will be closed Friday Nov. 20 as crews complete upgrades

The multi-use trail that runs through Vernon’s Polson Park will be closed Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 while crews complete upgrades. (Contributed)

The pedestrian and cycling trail in Vernon’s Polson Park will be closed tomorrow while crews complete upgrades.

The City of Vernon has been working on upgrades to the park since the summer. In order to finish the ramp access at the south end of the boardwalk, crews will need to close the trail for one day on Friday, Nov. 20. The trail is expected to be re-opened on Nov. 21.

Cyclists and pedestrians will need to detour around Polson Park by using the sidewalk along Highway 6 (between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road) and along Kalamalka Lake Road (from Highway 6 to 14th Avenue, near the Kal-Tire office). Cyclists are reminded to dismount their bikes while using the sidewalk.

The route through the park was upgraded over the summer with an asphalt multi-use path. The project will also add new streetlights and low-level lighting along the boardwalk and path, and wayfinding signs in and around the park.

The City of Vernon said it appreciated the public’s patience as the work is completed.

