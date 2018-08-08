‘One’ cougar taken out after goat killed on Maple Ridge farm

Conservation officers caught and killed a cougar Wednesday morning on a farm in east Maple Ridge after a pregnant goat was killed by such a cat two days prior.

Conservation officers set up traps around the Whonnock farm near 288th Street on Tuesday and left the goat carcass in place to attract the cougar back to the site. It was caught, then shot.

“We’ve removed one cougar,” officer Todd Hunter confirmed Wednesday.

He suggested some basic measures that will keep farm animals safe: keep them indoors in a secure building at night time; and during the day, ensure they’re in a secure paddock or pasture, surrounded by a properly installed electric fence.

“Those two things will help you preventing property loss. If it’s done correctly, it’s highly likely it will deter predators.”

The current hot weather makes it difficult for cougars to catch prey because they’re not moving around as much.

Several sightings have been made of the animals in recent weeks in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most recently last week when a cougar was seen in Cottonwood Park in west Pitt Meadows.