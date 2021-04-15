One child airlifted after quad accident at Nanaimo district school

First responders called to Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School at around 3:30 p.m.

First responders on scene at Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School south of Nanaimo on Thursday afternoon. (Karl Yu/The News Bulletin)

One child has been airlifted and another taken by ambulance to hospital after a quad accident at a school south of Nanaimo.

First responders were called to Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School in Snuneymuxw First Nation territory, in Cedar, Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., after a motor vehicle incident call involving an all-terrain vehicle and two patients, said Percy Tipping, chief of North Cedar Fire Department.

Both children were conscious when firefighters arrived, said Tipping, and appeared to have cuts, bruises and scrapes. The ATV was on its side, he said.

“Basically … a construction worker, I think, was actually with the two young boys there and then our crew broke up to triage two different patients, do their assessments,” said Tipping.

B.C. Ambulance Service decided to transport one patient via air ambulance, from a nearby field, and the other by ground ambulance to the hospital in Nanaimo.

Both children were wearing helmets, said Tipping, and were estimated to be 11 to 12 years old.

#RCMP and other first responders on scene at Qwam Qwum school site south of #Nanaimo after report of quad accident. Two children taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/1C8jQo0YWi — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) April 15, 2021

