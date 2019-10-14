One business break-in among late-September RCMP calls

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools earlier this month from B&F Sales and Service

Ryan Tomlin’s workday started early last Wednesday, when he got the call that the alarm at his store, B&F Sales and Service, was triggered around 5:30 a.m.

Thieves smashed through the glass front door before making off with Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, Zox/Shot motorcycle helmets and other equipment.

“It took them one minute to get everything they needed,” Tomlin said Wednesday night, shortly after the glass door had been repaired for a fee he guessed to be between $600 and $800.

The B&F break-in was the only business-related break-in called in to the Grand Forks RCMP between Sept. 15 and Oct. 4.

In total, local police received 171 calls for service in that time period, including four residence break-ins. The RCMP also responded to two bike thefts and two calls for shoplifting.

“Property crime is a province wide problem, and Grand Forks is no exception,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler in an email. “The RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure they keep their valuables, from tools to gardening equipment to bikes safe and secure. Many thefts are crimes of opportunity, meaning that if a thief see’s an insecure object, they will take it.”

Peppler added that “for any valuables such as tools, electronic equipment, bikes,” noting identifying features can be key to recovery.

“Please take the time to record its make and model, serial number, colour and other descriptive feature and value,” Peppler said. “As well, take a picture of the item. In the event they do go missing, this is vital information the police can use to locate and recover your missing item.”