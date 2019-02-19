One arrested, weapons, drugs, and stolen property seized in Sooke bust

During the Feb. 6 raid, police found firearms, ammunition, drugs, and brass knuckles

Sooke RCMP cooperated with military police to execute a search warrant in Sooke that resulted in the discovery of drugs, guns, and stolen property. (File photo)

One person was arrested and a number of guns, drugs and stolen property was recovered during a recent bust in Sooke, police announced.

The Feb.6 raid took place as the RCMP assisted the Canadian Armed Forces Military Police in the execution of a search warrant on a home in the 1600-block of Connie Road in Sooke.

Inside, police found methamphetamine, an assault rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, brass knuckles, ammunition and gun magazines.

The raid followed another search warrant execution in Colwood that related to a break-in into a recreational vehicle compound on military property Jan.10. Eighteen RVs were broken into.

The bulk of the stolen property was recovered during the raid on the Connie Road home, RCMP stated in a press release.

RCMP have charged Sooke resident Alexander Taylor, 34, with possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of firearms, breach of recognizance, and possession of firearms while prohibited.

Other charges concerning the stolen property, firearms and methamphetamine are pending.

Taylor remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 7.

Anyone with information that may help this investigation, or who witnesses suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

