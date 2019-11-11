On Remembrance Day, community pledges never to forget

Georgina Rosewall, the last surviving founding member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 257 in Lantzville, lays a wreath on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II during Monday’s ceremony at Huddlestone Park. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The importance of Remembrance Day resonated with thousands of residents of Nanaimo and Lantzville.

Community members attended ceremonies at cenotaphs in the two municipalities on Monday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony at Lantzville’s Huddlestone Park included a reading of In Flanders Fields, a playing of The Last Post and laying of wreaths.

Gary Peters, service officer with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 257, said a purpose of Remembrance Day observation is “to carry on the memory of the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to defend the rights and liberties we have enjoyed for our lifetime and still enjoy today.

“We must never forget the price of peace – it comes at great cost and was paid by those who gave up their tomorrows for our todays.”

All three legion branches – Branch 257 in Lantzville, Branch 256 on East Wellington Road and Branch 10 Harewood – are open today for community gatherings.

RELATED: Nanaimo will solemnly remember at cenotaphs, legions

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter