On Oct. 31, blue bags are out and blue bins are in for recycling in Hope

District asking residents to recycle using containers of their choice instead of bags

Hope residents should no longer use blue recycling bags to put out their recyclables, they should instead use a bin of their choice with a lid or cover. This change comes into effect Oct. 31. Kevin Mills/Black Press

Starting Oct. 31, Hope residents should no longer be using blue bags to gather their recycling for curbside pick up.

Residents should now use a container of their choice, preferably with a lid or other cover to avoid recyclables being blown around the street. For now, the District of Hope is asking residents to purchase their own bins or find alternatives in their home such as cardboard boxes. The maximum size of the containers is 121 litres (32 gallons).

It is not uncommon for residents of rural communities to purchase their own reusable recycling containers, said chief administrative officer for Hope John Fortoloczky.

“We’re not trying to incur extra costs on folks if they don’t have to,” he said. The cost of taking recycling out of blue bags, and the fact that the blue bags are not recyclable, were two good reasons to nix their use.

“The district, collectors and landfills across the province are moving to reduce waste being disposed and not recycled. Blue bags are not recyclable and therefore will no longer be accepted,” a notice on the district website stated.

The district is working with landlords on the change, so residents of apartment buildings should check with their landlords and building managers for details.

If there are any questions about the changes, Fortoloczky said residents can call 604-869-5671 or visit hope.ca for more information.

There are also stickers available at district hall, 325 Wallace St., if residents want to mark their recycling containers with the recycling logo. This will ensure whatever containers residents use will be placed back on the street once the recycling has been disposed of by workers.

To avoid any confusion or concern, the garbage contractor First Class Waste will also be running two separate trucks —one to pick up garbage, the other to pick up recycling. Fortoloczky said this will not cost the district any extra money.

After this change comes into effect, the district will be working on glass recycling. Closer to 2020 the Fraser Valley Regional District, which governs waste management in Hope, will be looking at adopting an organics ban meaning recycling of organics will be possible then.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter