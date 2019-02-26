On-going disputes keep police busy

Creston RCMP responded to 103 calls for assistance in the two-week period from February 12-26, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Monday. Many of the calls were a continuation of on-going disputes.
February 12
• Police received three separate requests to check on the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals. All were found to be okay.
February 13
• RCMP investigated a complaint of the harassment of a landlord by former tenants.
• Charges are being considered by Crown Counsel after an assault at a local business.
February 14
• Police determined that no assault had taken place when they were called to a domestic disturbance in Erickson. The parties were separated to avoid any further problems.
• No damage was found when police attended to a car with the alarm going off in Erickson.
February 15
• Harassing communications between ex-partners were reported.
• Police advised tenants in Erickson to contact the property manager about their dispute over snow removal.
• Police could not locate reportedly intoxicated people walking in the middle of the road in Creston.
• Damage to mailboxes was investigated.
• When police were called to a domestic disturbance they determined that the caller had provided a false name, and that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was arrested and taken to the police station for processing.
February 16
• An ATV was reported stolen in Creston. It was located a short distance away from the residence when the owner followed its tracks in the snow. A habitual offender has been identified and charges are being pursued.
• Numerous reports of mail theft came from Arrow Creek.
• A vehicle door was reported stolen in Creston. Readers are asked to watch for someone with a suspicious vehicle door in the hope this will become an open and shut case.
February 17
• Police were called to the hospital to help with an unruly patient.
February 18
• An on-going neighbors’ dispute in Erickson once again drew a visit from police.
• Two more mail thefts in Arrow Creek were reported.
February 19
• When police attended to a disturbance at an Erickson business the suspect had already left.
February 20
• A report of a suspect trespassing on West Creston property on a snowmobile was received.
• Police responded to a complaint of a neighbour in Lister directing vulgar and sexually explicit language toward another person.
February 21
• An investigation has led to a suspect vehicle after a report of break and entry to a Wynndel business in which numerous items were stolen. The case remains open.
• Police received a fraud report at a Creston business.
• An on-going neighbours’ dispute in Erickson got a police visit.
• A Wynndel resident reported intentional damage to a vehicle by someone he knows.
• Police were called to a family dispute in Wynndel.
February 22
• A report came in about an on-line real estate scam in Creston.
• More complaints came from the on-going Erickson neighbours’ dispute.
• Police had a report of a family dispute in Creston.
• Police are attempting to assist with a report of a family member being scammed on-line.
• An on-going issue of harassing communications between ex-partners has not abated.
February 23
• Police determined no assault had taken place in a domestic disturbance.
• Two more calls from the ex-partners came in.
February 24
• A drinking driver got a 3-day driving suspension in Creston.
• Possible drug abuse in a Creston residence was reported.
• Police attended to a disturbance at a Creston residence.
• Mischief with a paintball gun was reported and a suspect vehicle has been identified.
•February 25
• Tires slashed in Erickson led to a police report.
• A resident reported getting suspicious phone calls from a person asking for information.
• An unwanted erratic person was reportedly at a Creston business.
• A different unwanted erratic person was reported at a different business.