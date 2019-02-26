On-going disputes keep police busy

Creston RCMP responded to 103 calls for assistance in the two-week period from February 12-26.

Creston RCMP responded to 103 calls for assistance in the two-week period from February 12-26, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Monday. Many of the calls were a continuation of on-going disputes.

February 12

• Police received three separate requests to check on the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals. All were found to be okay.

February 13

• RCMP investigated a complaint of the harassment of a landlord by former tenants.

• Charges are being considered by Crown Counsel after an assault at a local business.

February 14

• Police determined that no assault had taken place when they were called to a domestic disturbance in Erickson. The parties were separated to avoid any further problems.

• No damage was found when police attended to a car with the alarm going off in Erickson.

February 15

• Harassing communications between ex-partners were reported.

• Police advised tenants in Erickson to contact the property manager about their dispute over snow removal.

• Police could not locate reportedly intoxicated people walking in the middle of the road in Creston.

• Damage to mailboxes was investigated.

• When police were called to a domestic disturbance they determined that the caller had provided a false name, and that he had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was arrested and taken to the police station for processing.

February 16

• An ATV was reported stolen in Creston. It was located a short distance away from the residence when the owner followed its tracks in the snow. A habitual offender has been identified and charges are being pursued.

• Numerous reports of mail theft came from Arrow Creek.

• A vehicle door was reported stolen in Creston. Readers are asked to watch for someone with a suspicious vehicle door in the hope this will become an open and shut case.

February 17

• Police were called to the hospital to help with an unruly patient.

February 18

• An on-going neighbors’ dispute in Erickson once again drew a visit from police.

• Two more mail thefts in Arrow Creek were reported.

February 19

• When police attended to a disturbance at an Erickson business the suspect had already left.

February 20

• A report of a suspect trespassing on West Creston property on a snowmobile was received.

• Police responded to a complaint of a neighbour in Lister directing vulgar and sexually explicit language toward another person.

February 21

• An investigation has led to a suspect vehicle after a report of break and entry to a Wynndel business in which numerous items were stolen. The case remains open.

• Police received a fraud report at a Creston business.

• An on-going neighbours’ dispute in Erickson got a police visit.

• A Wynndel resident reported intentional damage to a vehicle by someone he knows.

• Police were called to a family dispute in Wynndel.

February 22

• A report came in about an on-line real estate scam in Creston.

• More complaints came from the on-going Erickson neighbours’ dispute.

• Police had a report of a family dispute in Creston.

• Police are attempting to assist with a report of a family member being scammed on-line.

• An on-going issue of harassing communications between ex-partners has not abated.

February 23

• Police determined no assault had taken place in a domestic disturbance.

• Two more calls from the ex-partners came in.

February 24

• A drinking driver got a 3-day driving suspension in Creston.

• Possible drug abuse in a Creston residence was reported.

• Police attended to a disturbance at a Creston residence.

• Mischief with a paintball gun was reported and a suspect vehicle has been identified.

•February 25

• Tires slashed in Erickson led to a police report.

• A resident reported getting suspicious phone calls from a person asking for information.

• An unwanted erratic person was reportedly at a Creston business.

• A different unwanted erratic person was reported at a different business.