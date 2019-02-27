On duty for breakfast

Students and staff at Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School (FLESS) on Jan. 24 ate breakfast cooked by RCMP officers from the local detachment. The culinary events with the police happen on the second and fourth Thursday of each month during the school year, and are in addition to the more than 100 daily breakfasts that the school serves. "It's a small town and for the kids to have the opportunity to see the RCMP in a positive light - nothing but positives can come out of that," said FLESS principal Brian Cross. "The kids love the ability to get breakfast when they get to school in the morning. Everyone's day goes better if they start off with a healthy breakfast." (RCMP file photos)