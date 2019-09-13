OMRA Christmas toy run goes Sunday in Penticton

President Tom Cook of the Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association will be among those riding to help the less fortunate this Christmas at Sunday's 32nd annual South Okanagan Toy Run starting at the Peach at Rotary Park. (Mark Brett - Western News)

About 100 bikers are converging on the Peach at Rotary Park Sunday morning for the start of the 32nd annual South Okanagan Toy Run.

Organized by the Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association (OMRA), the event raises money and collects toys.

READ MORE: Santa to return to South Okanagan for toy run

“The run is basically to collect toys and donations for people not so fortunate, so they have something for Christmas,” said OMRA president Tom Cook. “Everyone is welcome, riders and non-riders.”

The Lions Club is providing coffee, juice and muffins starting at 9 a.m. and are serving hamburgers at the end of the ride at 1:30 p.m. at park.

The toy drops are at Rotary Park and the first stop on the ride is at Summerland Secondary School at 10:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Toy Run a success

The group then travels to the Oliver A&W for an 11:15 a.m. stop and another one on the way back at 12:15 p.m. at the former IGA store in Okanagan Falls.

Everything collected will go to the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Penticton for distribution.

Tax receipts are available on request for donations of $25 and over.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.