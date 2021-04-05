Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Eliza Olson is out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society (BBCS), after more than three decades in the role.

On Saturday (April 3), over 100 members took part in the society’s first-ever virtual AGM, electing a new, larger board of directors.

Taking over as president is incumbent director, former BBCS vice-president and founding member of the society Derek Zeisman.

“I’m honoured and thrilled to take on the role of president during this exciting new period in the society’s history,” Zeisman said in a press release.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the many members who took the time and effort to support our team at the AGM, despite being held over the Easter long weekend.”

Joining Zeisman on the executive are incumbent vice-president and Surrey resident Sharon Elizabeth (Liz) Walker, incumbent treasurer and Delta resident Edward Brown, incumbent secretary and Langley resident Nancy McLeod, and Olson, who will take on the role of past president after serving 32 years as president — from the society’s creation until Saturday’s AGM.

“I’d like to thank Ms. Olson for her many years of service on behalf of the society,” Zeisman said in a press release. “I know the new board will work hard to build and expand upon her legacy of service.”

Also elected as directors are Beverley Bly, Christopher Durrant, Laurie Haliburton, Pixie (Beverly) Hobby, Dr. Lynne Mackenzie, Angela Rebrec and incumbent Robert Saito. Biographies of all board members will be posted on the society’s website (burnsbog.org) “in the near future.”

“I believe [our new board of directors] represents the strongest, most talented group of directors we’ve ever assembled. I look forward to working closely and co-operatively with them during my time as president.”

In a press release Monday afternoon, Zeisman said his key goals during his term as president are organizational renewal, strengthening board-staff relations, modernizing the society’s fundraising activities, reviewing its constitution and bylaws, and reaching out to get more youth and students involved in the society’s core mission, both as members and volunteers.

The North Delta-raised Zeisman is currently a legal officer with Global Affairs Canada working in international human rights and economic law in Ottawa, and formerly served as a director of the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers.

Zeisman holds undergraduate degrees in journalism and history from Carleton University, graduate degrees in public administration and industrial relations from Queen’s University, and common law and civil law degrees from McGill University. He is a Certified International Trade Professional through BCIT, and also holds a certificate in organized crime prevention from Queen’s.

Zeisman said the new board will take immediate steps to renew and strengthen its internal relationships with staff, volunteers and members, as well as with key external stakeholders including the City of Delta, Metro Vancouver, the B.C. and federal governments, “and many others.”

“I’ve always had such love and respect for Burns Bog and its amazingly complex and diverse ecosystem. The bog truly is ‘the lungs of the Lower Mainland.’ The new board is looking forward to working hard to better protect it. An exciting new chapter in our history lies ahead,” Zeisman said.

Zeisman said the society is now entering a new period of renewal, following a difficult period of legal and financial turmoil, caused by a divided board and the ongoing public health emergency.

“Our new board is strong and united. We’re eagerly looking ahead to the future.”

More to come…

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter