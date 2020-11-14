Oliver residents to see water and sewer fees rise in 2021

In a special budget session on Nov. 10, Oliver council approved an increase to resident’s sewer and water fees for 2021.

The increase will provide the baseline of revenue and expenses for budgets going forwards.

Council approved increases of four per cent to both sewer and water fees. Staff said during the session that it will amount to an increase of $10 for annual sewer fees and $12 for annual water fees for the average household.

The budget session and approved financial plans also included planned capital projects for 2021.

Those projects included planning and upgrades to Station Street, Kootenay Street, upgrades and replacements for aerators and lift stations in the sewer budget.

Continued work on repairing the Gallagher Lake siphon is expected to cost $6,957,000 and was included in the water financial plan, and other upgrades and repair projects were also listed.

