Oliver RCMP seek to return lost stamps to sender

The stamp collections were recently found in Cache Creek and Oliver

Ashcroft and Oliver RCMP are looking to return to sender two lost collections of stamps.

In the last month, two large stamp collections have been recovered in the Oliver and Cache Creek areas and the RCMP are now seeking help in finding their owners.

“These collections have clearly been a labour of love for somebody and we are keen to get these back their collectors,” said Const. Richard Wright with the Ashcroft RCMP.

The RCMP will need proof of ownership of the stamps before they can be returned.

If you recognize a collection, you are asked to call Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216, or Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

