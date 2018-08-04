Oliver Mountain fire no longer a threat

Crews look for hot spots

The Oliver Mountain Fire, which sparked Saturday evening and grew to two hectares, is contained, according to a social media post by the Oliver Fire Department.

BC Wildfire supported the city department with ground crews, air tankers and a helicopter.

At 9 p.m. there were two crews working on hot spots and performing sweeps of the area.

Retardant guards were established on the fire’s perimeter.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.