The fire was estimated at 2 km in size Saturday at 7 p.m. Photo BC Wildfire Service

Oliver Mountain blaze believed to be human-caused

A wildfire that sparked Saturday evening in Oliver is believed to be human caused, according to Nicole Bonnett, information officer for Kamloops Fire Centre.

As of 7 p.m. the fire was two hectares in size, but did not threaten any structures, she said.

As the fire is within Oliver’s boundaries, BC Wildfire responded to support the Oliver Fire Department with ground crews, air tankers and a helicopter.

The fire is on Oliver Mountain, and reported to be near a cell tower, southwest of the city centre.

