Oliver hosts Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday

Oliver will be among many cities, including Penticton, taking part in Overdose Awareness Day

Many overdose-prevention activites will be featured at the event on Tuesday (File)

The city of Oliver will be host to an Overdose Awareness Day Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Located at 6060 Station Street, the event will run between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. and will feature free admission, a pancake brunch, haircuts, counselling, Naloxone training and many more activities for attendees to get involved with.

The event will feature musical guests Rob McLaren, Double Stop Creek, the Cliff McIntyre Band and badgentina.

International Overdose Awareness Day was first seen in 2001, and since 2012 has been coordinated by Australia’s Pennington Institute.

While Penticton will be hosting their own Overdose Awareness Day at Gyro Park on Tuesday, the Penticton mobile overdose prevention bus will be in Oliver for the day.

READ MORE: Penticton park hosts overdose awareness event on Tuesday

@claytonwhitelawclayton.whitelaw@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Penticton Western News