Oliver hosts Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday

  • Aug. 30, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The city of Oliver will be host to an Overdose Awareness Day Tuesday (Aug. 31).

Located at 6060 Station Street, the event will run between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. and will feature free admission, a pancake brunch, haircuts, counselling, Naloxone training and many more activities for attendees to get involved with.

The event will feature musical guests Rob McLaren, Double Stop Creek, the Cliff McIntyre Band and badgentina.

International Overdose Awareness Day was first seen in 2001, and since 2012 has been coordinated by Australia’s Pennington Institute.

While Penticton will be hosting their own Overdose Awareness Day at Gyro Park on Tuesday, the Penticton mobile overdose prevention bus will be in Oliver for the day.

READ MORE: Penticton park hosts overdose awareness event on Tuesday

