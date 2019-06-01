Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire near United Church

The fire took place at approximately 11 p.m. on May 31, was quickly extinguished

Oliver Fire Department responded to a bush fire beside the United Church at approximately 11 p.m. on May 31. The flames were quickly extinguished and no structural damage was reported. (Black Press file photo)

Oliver Fire Deparment responded to a small bush fire next to the United Church around 11 p.m. last night.

According to Rob Graham with the fire department, some “cedar type” bushes had caught fire a few feet from the church and crews were able to quickly douse the flames. No structural damage was reported but Graham did state that some curtains in the church’s windows had their fabric melt as a result of the heat from the flames.

Graham said the RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire, and that luckily it did not spread to the nearby church or the neighbour’s garage. He advised to keep bushes well-maintained and hydrated to avoid having a potential fire fuel on your property.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<