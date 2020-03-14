Oliver Fire Department extinguishes early morning blaze

The Oliver Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Saturday morning that damaged a storage building off Highway 97. (File Photo)

Oliver Fire Department was on scene to quickly put out an early morning blaze behind Mike’s Automotive on Highway 97.

“The fire was extinguished quickly,” said Oliver fire chief Bob Graham.

“The crew was probably on the scene for an hour and a half.”

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. on March 14, in a storage building behind Mike’s automotive. A vehicle was inside the building at the time of the fire, and both were damaged by the flames.

“The building is probably repairable,” said Graham. “The vehicle, I think is a total loss.”

The fire is currently under investigation, the cause is currently undetermined and Graham said that it is too early to determine whether it was suspicious or not.

