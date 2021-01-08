Oliver care home residents get first vaccines

Betty was the first to be vaccinated at Sunnybank long term care home in Oliver. All the residents at Sunnybank and McKinney Place have been vaccinated now. (Interior Health photo)

The first long term care residents to receive the vaccine were at Sunnybank and McKinney Place in Oliver, said Interior Health (IH).

IH is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to the priority one populations throughout the region. This started with long-term care home staff a few weeks ago.

“We have now started vaccinating long-term care home residents as well. The vaccinations were using the Pfizer vaccine, as we now have permission to safely move the vaccine short distances,” said IH CEO Susan Brown.

“While in the community, Interior Health also vaccinated residents at McKinney Place long-term care.”

McKinney Place has suffered 14 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 77 cases, 54 residents and 23 staff.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has seen its cases more than double to 19 cases: 15 residents and four staff.

“After fighting this pandemic for almost a year, today Interior Health marked a heart-lifting milestone. Vaccinations are rolling out and residents at Sunnybank long-term care home in Oliver are officially immunized,” said Brown.

“As vaccine deliveries continue to arrive, and immunizations accelerate throughout our region, we must not lose focus on following the public health guidance that prevents the spread of COVID-19. Adhering to that guidance, combined with COVID-19 vaccine, will help bring an end to this challenging pandemic.”

