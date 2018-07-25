Oliver bans campfires in region

Starting at noon tomorrow, Oliver is mirroring the Kamloops Fire Centre ban on campfires. File photo

The Town of Oliver and area is the latest to bring in a campfire ban, matching the overall ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre prohibition.

The campfire ban takes effect at noon on July 26 for the Oliver Fire Protection Area, which includes all properties within the Town of Oliver and Electoral Area C (rural Oliver).

“As hot and dry conditions continue throughout the Okanagan the fire danger ratings are generally “moderate” or “high” but these rating will increase this week,” reads the release from the Town of Oliver.

The Kamloops Fire Centre campfire prohibition will remain in effect until October 15, 2018, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

