Old portion of Latoria Road to be removed for good this week in Colwood

Construction workers are removing what is left of the old section of Latoria Road this week in Colwood. (Royal Bay/Facebook)

Just over five years ago, a portion of Latoria Road in Colwood was re-routed and named Latoria Boulevard to allow for Royal Bay Secondary School and future developments. This week, area residents are having to stay goodbye to the closed section of Latoria Road for good.

Royal Bay posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 30 saying, “the old road likely saw millions of cars travel its eastern leg over the years.”

The section of roadway between Metchosin Road and the bend where Latoria Road now turns to Latoria Boulevard has been closed to the public since September 2015.

Crews will spend the week removing the old roadbed and will be recycling asphalt millings on site.

“The removal of the old road will make way for the next chapter of Royal Bay to be written,” Royal Bay added in its post.

