Old Pitt Meadows Fire Hall reduced to rubble

New building will be more than three times the size, and is expected to be completed by 2022

A worker from Dallas Watt Demo Ltd. uses a backhoe to take down the old Pitt Meadows Fire Hall building. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS)

A demolition expert in a backhoe took apart the old Pitt Meadows Fire Hall chunk by chunk on Tuesday (Aug. 11) morning.

The building, which has stood on 122A Avenue, near Harris Road, since 1983, has seen much use over the years.

Fire chief, Mike Larsson said for some of the members, seeing it knocked down will be bitter sweet.

“But I’m just looking forward to the new hall,” he noted.

“For me, there’s no real emotional connection to the old place. It’s just bricks, right?

“The memories come with the people, and the stuff that was inside, and we’ve got all that over here.”

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service is occupying a hangar at the city’s airport in the meantime.

Larsson said they will be there until construction on the replacement fire hall is completed, which is expected to be some time in 2022.

One of the most important improvements in the new hall is expected to be the space.

“The last hall was 6,500 square feet, and this one is going to be over 21,000,” the fire chief said, adding the old hall was quite cramped.

“We had to move equipment just to get dressed,” Larsson said, “We didn’t have a proper shower system, and the washing machine was in the washroom.”

The new hall will have living quarters and sleeping quarters for when the department starts providing 24/7 coverage, and there will be more offices.

Larsson also said the city’s emergency operations centre will move in to the building too.

Safety upgrades will be paramount.

“For the old building the only seismic upgrades were in the bay, so none of the other stuff was designed with earthquakes in mind.

“It just wasn’t up to code.”

After the new hall is completed, Larsson said they will start building some new memories in the place.

“We’re very excited to get in there when it’s done,” he said.

