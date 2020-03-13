Old Navy moving into Chilliwack’s Cottonwood Mall

The popular clothing retailer will occupy some of the space formerly taken up by Target.

Chilliwack’s Cottonwood Mall is getting a significant new clothing retailer.

Announced on Facebook Friday morning, Old Navy will be moving in for February of 2021, joining Save on Foods as new tenants in the 46 year old mall, which opened in 1974.

Old Navy will be moving in behind Save on Foods in the space formerly occupied by Target, and before it Zellers.

That space will eventually accommodate two additional tenants.

READ MORE: New owners and big changes in store for Cottonwood Mall

READ MORE: Save on Foods opening new location at Cottonwood Mall

Owned by the American company Gap Inc., Old Navy has 16 locations in British Columbia, the closest in Abbotsford’s High Street Shopping Centre.

According to the Gap Inc. corporate website, Old Navy has 1,000-plus stores around the world.

“Omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg. Doing happy dance!!!” wrote on enthusiastic commenter on the Cottonwood Mall Facebook page.

Cottonwood Mall has lacked anchor tenants since Sears closed in January of 2018.

The Target closed in January of 2015.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress