Old Island Highway speed limit through north Nanaimo being reduced

Speed limit being reduced from 80km/h to 70km/h near Woodgrove Centre

Traffic in Nanaimo’s north end will be slowed down starting next week.

The province announced this morning that the speed limit on the old Island Highway (19A) from Enterprise Way to the junction with Highway 19 will be reduced to 70 kilometres per hour. The new speed limit takes effect Monday, March 16.

“Reducing the highway speed limit will help lower the chance of collisions for people entering and leaving the highway along this commercial corridor,” notes a press release from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The current speed limit on that stretch of the old Island Highway is 80km/h.

The ministry notes that the decision to lower the speed limit was made following “extensive monitoring and an engineering review,” as well as consultation with the City of Nanaimo, RCMP, ICBC and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

