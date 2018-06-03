Old Island Highway closed in Black Creek due to fatal accident

Drive BC has no estimate of when the Old Island Highway (Highway 19A) will be open again after a fatal accident occurred between Courtenay and Campbell River, just north of the Black Creek Community Church earlier this afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the highway is now closed in both directions four kilometres south of Hamm Road at Endall Road because of the collision. A detour is available via Hamm Road for traffic going south and Howard Road for northbound traffic. Drive BC has no estimate of when the road will be re-opened.

Two vehicles are involved in the accident and a power pole was struck. Police say that an elderly man has died in the accident.

Old Island Highway closed in Black Creek due to fatal accident

