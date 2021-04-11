Old career centre and school demolished in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter

School district says building was decaying and was unsuitable for use

The old career resource centre, formerly Quennell School, was demolished last week. (Photos courtesy Erik Warners)

Another old building in the Old City Quarter was reduced to rubble this past week.

The career resource centre on Selby Street, formerly Quennell School, was demolished Saturday, a couple of months after the demolition of the old Franklyn Street gymnasium around the corner.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board requested the $900,000 demolition project in its 2019-20 capital plan submission, and the B.C. Ministry of Education subsequently approved the project, according to an SD68 staff report.

In an e-mail to the News Bulletin last year, the school district said the old curriculum resources centre wasn’t being used and SD68’s planning and operations department said the building was unsuitable for use, in a dilapidated and decaying state, and contained hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead paint.

Quennell School was named for Edward Quennell, who was a mayor, alderman and school trustee in Nanaimo, according to British Columbia: A history by R.E. Gosnell.

