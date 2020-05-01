Old Car Sunday the latest Mission event to be cancelled

A local Father’s Day tradition won’t be taking place, at least not this year.

The annual Old Car Sunday in the Park, scheduled for Sunday, June 21 at Fraser River Heritage Park, is the latest community event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District of Mission Parks, Recreation & Culture in conjunction with the Mission Fire Fighters Charitable Society announced the cancellation earlier this week.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly or easily. Old Car Sunday is a Father’s Day tradition in our community and draws people from all over the province, as well as from our neighbouring states,” it stated in a press release.

“The safety and well-being of our volunteers, partners, vendors, performers, sponsors and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the Federal and Provincial government and Fraser Health, as well as local authorities as the situation develops.”

The Mission Charitable Firefighters Society greatly depends on this event to raise funds in order to assist several non-profit charities in Mission.

Anyone who would like to, and is able to, make a donation in lieu of attending the Old Car event can contact the society at missionfirefighters.ca/.

