Old bus garage in downtown Qualicum Beach to be demolished

Qualicum Beach council has approved the demolition of the old bus garage building in the downtown area. The demolition could cost between $47,000 and $65,000. — Lauren Collins photo

Following an assessment on the condition and possible rehabilitation of the old bus garage, Qualicum Beach council has approved the demolition of the building.

Director of engineering Bob Weir said cost of rehabilitating the building would be $270,000, with no contingency or soft cost.

“That’s a considerable expense compared to the cost of demolishing,” Weir said.

The cost of demolition, he said, is significantly cheaper, ranging from $47,000 to $65,000.

Council directed staff to proceed with the removal of the old bus garage, located on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Fern Road, from the site.

The town purchased the site from School District 69 (Qualicum) in 2011 for $1.5 million.

As for the mural on the side of the building, Mayor Teunis Westbroek suggested moving it to the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

The previous council approved the mural in 2013 with the intention of moving it elsewhere, intact, when the bus garage would be eventually torn down.

“We knew the bus garage wouldn’t be staying there forever,” Westbroek said.

CAO Daniel Sailland said there were two options for the mural: moving it to the civic centre or moving it to the public works building.

“It’s not a high-profile building; however, it would fit on that well and could beautify, at least, that building,” Sailland said.

Council approved moving the mural to the public works building.

The old bus garage site is currently part of discussions for development.

At the May 16 committee of the whole meeting, Jack Wilson presented on behalf of a committee that proposed the site be developed into a cinema and brew pub.

While council and the gallery each voiced their approval for the idea, Coun. Barry Avis made a motion to blend together the cinema/brew pub proposal along with a proposal from The Old School House Arts Centre which could include a mix of residential and commercial development.