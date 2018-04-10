‘Old Blue’ to be dismantled and removed next week

Johnson Street Bridge will pass into a new era with old bridge gone

Traffic disruptions will take place on the Johnson Street Bridge corridor for three days next week as crews work to begin dismantling the old bridge.

The Dynamic Beast crane barge, an integral part of the installation the new bridge components, will be in the marine channel under the two bridges Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday, as decommissioning work and removal of the old bridge takes place.

Here’s a rundown of the closure times:

Monday (April 16) – Both bridges raised to allow Dynamic Beast to be moved into place. Full closure (vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) in effect from 5:30 to 7 a.m., with new bridge open after that for rest of day.

Tuesday (April 17) – Full closure in effect 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., new bridge open for afternoon rush hour 4 to 6 p.m. then crossing closed for rest of day.

Wednesday (April 18) – Crossing open for morning rush hour 7 to 9 a.m., then fully closed to 4 p.m. If crane barge has not left the site by 4 p.m., an additional closure after 6 p.m. may be required.

The dates and times above are dependent on weather, as the bridge pieces cannot be lifted in high winds. If more time is required to complete the dismantling, the closure of the crossing will repeat the previous day’s schedule.

In terms of the work schedule, Monday calls for crews to prepare the old bridge for lifting by the Dynamic Beast, and on Tuesday the crane will lift the main span of the bridge to disconnect it from the counterweight tower.

On Wednesday the main span and west span of the old bridge will be removed and set on the deck of the crane barge, which will then depart the jobsite.

Spectators can get a good view of the work near Reeson Park on the downtown side, or from the waterfront walkway beside the Delta Ocean Pointe Hotel on the Vic West side.

For more information on the project, road closures and to view the BridgeCam, visit johnsonstreetbridge.com.

