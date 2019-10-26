Old Abbey Ales gives sneak-peak of new beer can designs

New design features custom colours and text for each type of brew

The popular Abbotsford brewery, Old Abbey Ales, has just released a sneak-peak of new designs for their beer cans.

The new design features custom colours and text for each type of brew.

The brewery has six regular beers always available on tap: Blonde Ale, Rye Pale Ale, Coastal IPA Scottish Monk, Sour Raspberry, Purple Draank and their Blueberry Beer.

Abbey Ales is always trying to create new flavours however, in their tasting room on 30321 Fraser Highway they have a minimum of 15 craft beers available on tap.

