Okanangan Falls business burned in early morning fire

Traffic on Highway 97 through Okanagan Falls had to be detoured this morning while firefighters dealt with a structure fire between Ash and Cedar Streets.
The blaze started around 3:45 a.m., and is believed to have ignited at the same place where an October fire happened in the back of a business and jumped to the residence beside it.
No injuries were reported, but both the OK Barber Shop building and the neighbouring residence are “complete write-offs” according to the firefighters.
As of this posting, Highway 97 remains closed in both directions with a detour via Willow Street and 10th Avenue. It is expected to be reopened by about 8 a.m.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
<p<
@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.