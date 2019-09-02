Okanangan Falls business burned in early morning fire

Traffic on Highway 97 through Okanagan Falls had to be detoured this morning while firefighters dealt with a structure fire between Ash and Cedar Streets.

Fire crews from both Okanagan Falls and Kaleden fire departments were called to an early morning fire in a business and residence off Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls. (Kristi Patton - Western News)

Traffic on Highway 97 through Okanagan Falls had to be detoured this morning while firefighters dealt with a structure fire between Ash and Cedar Streets.

The blaze started around 3:45 a.m., and is believed to have ignited at the same place where an October fire happened in the back of a business and jumped to the residence beside it.

No injuries were reported, but both the OK Barber Shop building and the neighbouring residence are “complete write-offs” according to the firefighters.

READ MORE: Late night fire in Okanagan Falls

As of this posting, Highway 97 remains closed in both directions with a detour via Willow Street and 10th Avenue. It is expected to be reopened by about 8 a.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.